Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Downgraded by SEB Equities

SEB Equities downgraded shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from SEK 176 to SEK 158 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of PRXXF stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. Paradox Interactive AB has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $22.40.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

