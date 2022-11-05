Barclays Cuts Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Price Target to €40.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €44.00 ($44.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

RCDTF stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.35.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.