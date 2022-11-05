Desjardins Lowers Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$36.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

PWCDF stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.