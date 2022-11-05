Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Lowered to €40.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €42.30 ($42.30) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.64.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 5.8 %

SCGLY stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.43.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

