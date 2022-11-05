FY2024 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will earn $13.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.30. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $12.81 per share.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.36.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $229.33 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after buying an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,678,000 after purchasing an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,966,000 after purchasing an additional 668,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.