FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn $6.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,289,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,221,345.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $4,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,050,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,371,979.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,289,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,435,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,221,345.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,217 shares of company stock valued at $31,598,088 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 112,474 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

