Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share.

ICPT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of ICPT opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

