Airbnb, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.44.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $96.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 33.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,383,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,383,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 1,721.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,703,000 after buying an additional 1,036,586 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

