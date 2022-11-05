FY2024 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRPT. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $67.26 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $156.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 129,162 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

