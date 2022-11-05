SVB Leerink Weighs in on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $443.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 125,752 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 212,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 98,778 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 89,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

