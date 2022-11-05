Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ReNeuron Group plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for ReNeuron Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year.

RNUGF opened at $0.21 on Thursday. ReNeuron Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

