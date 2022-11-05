Thomson Reuters Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRI. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE TRI opened at C$141.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$143.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$136.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.28. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$119.23 and a 12 month high of C$156.62.

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total value of C$30,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,078.44. In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total value of C$30,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,078.44. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total transaction of C$6,930,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,938.20.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.26%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

