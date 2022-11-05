Credit Suisse Group Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $65.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $7,882,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,570,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,959,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,570,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,959,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 553,352 shares of company stock worth $26,630,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after buying an additional 368,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $5,750,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

