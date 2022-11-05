Bank of America Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $55.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,498.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after buying an additional 368,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $5,750,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.