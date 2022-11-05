The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $585,979.66 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.