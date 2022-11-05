Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.65 and a fifty-two week high of $463.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Generac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 38,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Generac by 20.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Generac by 12.9% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Generac by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 113,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

