Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Michael Skipworth Sells 3,827 Shares

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WING opened at $153.38 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $178.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.87. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.