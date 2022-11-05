Insider Selling: IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Director Sells $684,771.75 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $222.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.59. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 46,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in IDEX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in IDEX by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 21.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 26.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

