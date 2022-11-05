F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto Sells 5,442 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV opened at $137.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.22. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $134.80 and a one year high of $249.00.

Institutional Trading of F5

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

