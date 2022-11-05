SoFi Technologies, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 26.64%.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

