Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells $789,758.12 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $789,758.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,220.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $4,746,565.17.

On Monday, August 22nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 7,900 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $259,673.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 34,019 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $1,153,244.10.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,600 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $331,104.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 8,397 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $279,620.10.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCOM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

