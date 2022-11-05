Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aritzia Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aritzia in a report released on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Aritzia’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aritzia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

ATZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Aritzia Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Aritzia

ATZ opened at C$51.78 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$31.67 and a 1-year high of C$60.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 34.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.63, for a total transaction of C$413,000.00. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.63, for a total value of C$413,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.22, for a total transaction of C$512,238.00. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,750 over the last 90 days.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

