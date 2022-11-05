Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson Sells 9,951 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $1,169,441.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Insperity Price Performance

NSP opened at $113.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $125.52.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Insperity by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 33.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth $521,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.4% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NSP. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

