Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson Sells 9,951 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $1,169,441.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Insperity Price Performance
NSP opened at $113.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $125.52.
Insperity Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on NSP. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
