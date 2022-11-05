FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Water Works in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.86. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AWK. HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.33.

AWK opened at $139.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

