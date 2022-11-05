Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sony Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2025 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SONY. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

SONY opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

