Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amkor Technology, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Amkor Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

