Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAND. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

BAND stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $236,063.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $61,525. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 414,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

