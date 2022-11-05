Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $34.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BAND has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $236,063.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $61,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

