Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $122.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -0.30.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
