Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $122.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -0.30.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

