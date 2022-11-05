BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

BCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 32,310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 411,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 324,633 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,844,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

