BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT Lowered to $13.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 940,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after buying an additional 1,011,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4,385.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,177,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after buying an additional 3,107,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

