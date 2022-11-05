StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Biocept Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.72. Biocept has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15.
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
