StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.72. Biocept has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biocept Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.