Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,370.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,474.50.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,874.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,802.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,943.49.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 92.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 129.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 66.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 11.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 162.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

