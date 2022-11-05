Piper Sandler Analysts Give Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) a $10.50 Price Target

Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price target on Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $355.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 224,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 193,860 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

