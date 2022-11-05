JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,350.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,474.50.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,874.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,802.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,943.49. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 92.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 105,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,882,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 202.6% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

