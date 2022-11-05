Analysts Offer Predictions for Enel SpA’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enel in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.73 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Enel’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank cut Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.30) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enel from €9.75 ($9.75) to €8.50 ($8.50) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enel from €9.00 ($9.00) to €7.30 ($7.30) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Enel Stock Up 6.5 %

About Enel

Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Enel has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $8.40.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

