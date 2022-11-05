Wedbush Comments on Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($7.98) per share.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $216.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.90 and a 200 day moving average of $169.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,915.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $205,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total transaction of $3,759,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,915.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,916,333. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

