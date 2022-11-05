Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Inogen in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year. The consensus estimate for Inogen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of INGN opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.96. Inogen has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,157,000 after buying an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 155.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 599,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 365,311 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 31.3% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 525,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 125,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 15.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

