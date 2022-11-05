Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Cut by Analyst

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. Barclays reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $68.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.11. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $393.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.20 million.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

