Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,359,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

