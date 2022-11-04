The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.6% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.2% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 113.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,467 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.2% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $156.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.91. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

