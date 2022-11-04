Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 48,031 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 48,031 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,946,000 after buying an additional 30,219 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $133.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.84. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $136.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

