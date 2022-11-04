Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Generac by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac Trading Down 4.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.39.

NYSE GNRC opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $463.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.