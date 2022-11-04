Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ecolab by 65.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 11.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1,690.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day moving average of $159.77. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.41.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

