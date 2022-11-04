Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.41.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

