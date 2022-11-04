Barclays Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $143.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Arista Networks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.74.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.2 %

ANET stock opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average is $110.99. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,493 shares of company stock worth $31,995,546. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 13.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Arista Networks by 24.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Arista Networks by 11.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

