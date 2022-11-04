Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank Of America (Bofa)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.93.
Twilio Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40. Twilio has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio
In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
