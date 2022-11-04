Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 53,096 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,096 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $344.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.69. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $706.93.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

