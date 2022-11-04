Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 128.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 515,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $502,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $165.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

