Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $658,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.68.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

